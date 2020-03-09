Catalunya acumula el 23% dels desnonaments de tot l'Estat del 2019

Catalunya va acumular el 23% de desnonaments de tot l'Estat durant el 2019, amb 12.446. Són dades del Consell General del Poder Judicial, que situen Catalunya liderant el rànquing dels desnonaments, amb Andalusia i el País Valencià al darrere, amb 8.806 i 7.390, respectivament. Catalunya també lidera la classificació de llançaments per impagament del lloguer, amb 8.427, mentre que està en tercera posició en els derivats d'execució hipotecària.

El 67,5% dels desnonaments que es van produir a l'Estat estan relacionats amb el lloguer. La xifra global d'aquest tipus de desnonaments ha baixat un 9,5% respecte al 2018 i es queda en els 54.006. Baixa encara més el llançament per execució hipotecària, amb un descens del 36,5%. Es van registrar un total 17.411 casos, la quantitat més baixa des del 2008.

Puja el nombre de concursos

El nombre de concursos -l'antiga suspensió de pagament- va pujar un 32% durant el 2019, amb 12.031. Els de persones físiques van augmentar un 55,4% i Catalunya és la que més ha crescut, amb 1.509. També és el territori on més concursos d'empreses es van registrar davant dels jutjats mercantils, amb 2.158, el 31,1% del total de l'Estat. Pel que fa a les demandes per acomiadament, van créixer un 11,9%. La Comunitat de Madrid és on més se'n van produir, amb 22.224, seguida de prop per Catalunya, amb 22.193.