Catalunya arrenca la desescalada sense que millori la situació assistencial

La represa de bona part de l'activitat econòmica i social d'aquest dilluns arriba amb un nivell elevat de pressió assistencial als hospitals catalans. Segons les darreres dades publicades pel Departament de Salut, les últimes 24 hores ha crescut en 32 el nombre de pacients ingressats amb la Covid, de manera que hi ha un total de 2.117 persones hospitalitzades. D'aquestes, 514 estan a les UCI, les mateixes que el dia anterior i molt per damunt de les 300 que s'havia fixat com a objectiu el Departament de Salut.



Pel que fa a la resta d'indicadors epidemiològics, el risc de rebrot segueix baixant, però per segon dia consecutiu puja la velocitat de transmissió de l'epidèmia, que ara està en 0,78, una centèsima més que en l'anterior informe. El risc de rebrot cau 20 punts i se situa per sota dels 300 (293) per primera vegada des del 6 d'octubre. La incidència de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants també manté el descens i ara és de 400, 30 casos menys que ahir. Finalment, s'han declarat 744 nous positius les darreres 24 hores, una xifra molt baixa, però cal tenir en compte el retard en la transmissió de les dades del cap de setmana. I també s'han comunicat 51 noves morts, de manera que el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia arriba a 15.542.

