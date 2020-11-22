Es manté el descens de pacients Covid a les UCI, però creix el nombre d'hospitalitzats

barcelona
Per cinquè dia consecutiu, baixa el nombre de pacients ingressats a les unitats de cures intensives (UCI) amb Covid, que ara se situen en 514, 13 menys que en l'anterior balanç i clarament per sota dels 592 que hi havia cinc dies enrere. Amb tot, la xifra encara està molt per damunt dels 300 que s'ha fixat com a objectiu el Departament de Salut. En canvi, segons el darrer balanç fet públic, ha crescut el nombre d'ingressats als hospitals catalans amb la malaltia, que està en 2.085, 25 més que ahir. S'acumulaven cinc dies de descens i, en tot cas, s'està molt per sota dels 2.793 del 8 de novembre, el pic assistencial de la segona onada.
Pel que fa a la resta d'indicadors epidemiològics, la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt creix després de força dies estancada al 0,76 i ara és de 0,77. El risc de rebrot, però, continua retrocedint i està en 313, un nivell equivalent al del 7 d'octubre. La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és de 431, 30 menys que dissabte. En paral·lel, s'han declarat 1.126 nous casos i s'han comunicat 58 noves morts, de manera que el total de víctimes des de l'esclat de la pandèmia se situa a tocar de les 15.500 (15.491).
