Catalunya registra 37 morts de coronavirus, la xifra més baixa des del 19 de març

Catalunya ha registrat 37 morts de coronavirus, la xifra més baixa des del 19 de març, ha informat aquest dijous el Departament de Salut. Des que el Departament va ordenar que les dades de difunts les proporcionessin les funeràries, els dies amb menys defuncions havien estat el passat 10 de maig (51), el 2 de maig (51) i el 6 de maig (46). Així doncs, respecte al repunt del dimarts (103), la tendència de morts per Covid-19 al Principat continua a la baixa. Des que va esclatar la pandèmia, un total de 11.440 persones han mort amb coronavirus o com a sospitosos. Pel que fa als nous positius, avui s'han registat 939 gairebé el triple que el dia previ (322).

La xifra de nous casos s'ha triplicat respecte a la d'ahir i s'apropa xifres com les del 20 de març (933), on les dades gairebé arriben als 1.000 contagis. Durant aquest mes, el 6 de maig va ser el dia on hi ha haver un repunt de positius amb 1.062 casos nous. En total, hi ha un total de 62.615 casos positius de coronavirus a Catalunya, tot i que hi ha 189.666 més qualificats com a "sospitosos". També continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI, que actualment està a 334, 19 menys que ahir (353). Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 12.866 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 35.737 són casos sospitosos.

Respecte a l'Estat, continua el breu repunt de morts diàries amb 217 defuncions per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 33 més que dimecres (184) i 41 més que aquest dimarts (176), segons ha infomat el Ministeri de Sanitat. El nombre de positius també continua en augment: hi ha hagut 506 nous positius testats, 67 més que fa 24 hores, i 2.551 infeccions resoltes, 708 més que aquest dimarts. Les noves hospitalitzacions registrades aquest dimecres són 330 a tot l’Estat, 82 menys que el dia anterior, la majoria a la Comunitat de Madrid (106). Hi ha hagut 29 ingressos en UCI, 36 menys que fa 24 hores. En total, des que va començar la pandèmia s’han registrat 27.321 defuncions per la covid-19 i 229.540 casos confirmats per PCR.

