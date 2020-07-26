Catalunya registra 886 nous positius per Covid-19

Catalunya ha sumat aquest diumenge 886 nous positius per Covid-19 confirmats per PCR o epidemiològicament respecte al balanç de fa 24 hores, segons les últimes dades del Departament de Salut. Respecte aquest dissabte s'han registrat 392 positius menys. Això situa la xifra global de positius en 78.385, però puja fins a 90.613 si es tenen en compte proves serològiques (886 més). En quant a la xifra de morts, les funeràries no han reportat cap difunt aquest diumenge, mentre que ahir en van registrar tres. Fins ara han mort 12.677 persones amb la Covid-19 o com a sospitosos.

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 4.250 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat; actualment són 69 (3 menys que aquest dissabte). Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest diumenge un total de 40.806 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb coronavirus (72 més que ahir).



Segons les dades facilitades pel Departament de Salut, a Barcelona i l'àrea metropolitana s'han confirmat 61.720 positius des de l'inici de la pandèmia, el que implica un 68,7% dels casos totals. A l'Alt Pirineu i Aran s'han registrat 544, al Camp de Tarragona 2.460, a Catalunya Central 7.509; a Girona 8.100; a Lleida 7.182 i a Terres de l'Ebre 499. Un total de 1.713 casos no s'han classificat.

A la ciutat de Barcelona, els casos confirmats per PCR han augment de 265 respecte a l'últim balanç. Pel que fa al conjunt de la regió metropolitana sud, aquest diumenge s'han comptabilitzat 368 nous casos. A la regió metropolitana nord, hi ha 128 positius més. A la comarca del Segrià, que pateix restriccions d'activitats i mobilitat, es comptabilitzen 4.955 casos positius amb PCR, tres més que en el balanç de dissabte.