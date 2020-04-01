Catalunya s'apropa als 2.100 morts per coronavirus i creix el nombre de nous casos

barcelona
El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dimecres que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.813 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, una pujada de gairebé 600 casos més respecte als 1.218 positius detectats aquest dimarts, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 21.804. D'altra banda, aquest han traspassat 244 persones per coronavirus. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 2.093 persones. Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus al Principat, un total de 1.855 persones estan greus. A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 3.468 són professionals sanitaris.
Pel que fa a la conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades de Catalunya, Salut ha confirmat un total acumulat de 608 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Del nombre total de casos, 154 són professionals sanitaris. 98 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.
Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dimecres un total de 6.917 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb Covid-19, 211 de les quals en el brot d’Igualada.
