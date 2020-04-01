Estàs llegint: Catalunya s'apropa als 2.100 morts per coronavirus i creix el nombre de nous casos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

emergència pel coronavirus

Catalunya s'apropa als 2.100 morts per coronavirus i creix el nombre de nous casos

En les darreres 24 hores, el Principat registra 244 víctimes, la segona xifra més alta des que va esclatar l'epidèmia. A més a més, s'han confirmat 1.813 positius, gairebé 600 més que el dia anterior.

Professionals sanitaris en un dels passadissos d'Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) que atenen pacients amb Covid-19 a l'Hospital de Bellvitge/ ACN Laura Fíguls
Professionals sanitaris en un dels passadissos d'Unitats de Cures Intensives (UCI) que atenen pacients amb Covid-19 a l'Hospital de Bellvitge/ ACN Laura Fíguls

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

barcelona

públic

El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dimecres que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.813 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, una pujada de gairebé 600 casos més respecte als 1.218 positius detectats aquest dimarts, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 21.804. D'altra banda, aquest han traspassat 244 persones per coronavirus. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 2.093 persones. Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus al Principat, un total de 1.855 persones estan greus. A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 3.468 són professionals sanitaris.

Pel que fa a la conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades de Catalunya, Salut ha confirmat un total acumulat de 608 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Del nombre total de casos, 154 són professionals sanitaris. 98 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest dimecres un total de 6.917 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb Covid-19, 211 de les quals en el brot d’Igualada.

Etiquetas

selección público