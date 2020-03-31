El ritme de contagis i víctimes mortals es frena a Catalunya però creix el nombre de malalts greus

barcelona
Després de patir la pitjor jornada de l'epidèmia a Catalunya aquest dilluns, les xifres han rebaixat. El Departament de Salut ha informat aquest dimarts que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.218 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 a Catalunya, menys de la meitat dels 2.616 casos compatibilitzats aquest dilluns, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 19.991. D'altra banda, aquest dimarts han mort 177 persones, després de la xifra rècord de la darrera jornada de 262 defuncions. Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 1.849 persones. Pel que fa al nombre total d’afectats pel coronavirus a Catalunya, un total de 1.769 persones estan greus.
A més, del nombre total d’afectats arreu del país, 3.244 són professionals sanitaris. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 5.701 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19, 197 de les quals en el brot d’Igualada.
Pel que fa la conca d'Òdena, una de les zones més afectades de Catalunya, Salut ha confirmat un total acumulat de 589 positius de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Del nombre total de casos, 154 són professionals sanitaris. 75 persones han mort amb la Covid-19.
