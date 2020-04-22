Catalunya supera els 9.000 morts per la Covid-19

Salut ha confirmat 205 morts per coronavirus en les últimes hores, que eleven el total a 9.050 des de l'inici de la pandèmia a Catalunya. D'altra banda, els contagis s'estabilitzen, amb 1.082 nous casos confirmats, una xifra similar a la d'aquest dimarts. El total arriba a 45.875 contagiats. A més, hi ha 82.523 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19.



Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 5.290 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. A més, 2.568 han mort a una residència, 100 a un centre sociosanitari i 536 al domicili.



Pels que fa als ingressats de gravetat, un total de 3.362 persones ho han estat des de l'inici de la pandèmia, i actualment són 1.008, 50 menys que aquest dimarts. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 7.468 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 5.834 professionals de residències estan aïllats per haver donat positiu o ser un cas sospitós. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 24.787 altes hospitalàries, 896 en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 8.862 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 15.965 són casos sospitosos.



A l'Estat espanyol, les morts per coronavirus han tingut un lleuger increment després que en les últimes 24 hores s'hagin registrat 435 defuncions (430 el dia anterior, quan ja hi havia hagut un repunt), segons les dades del Ministeri de Sanitat d'aquest dimecres. 21.717 persones han mort per la malaltia Covid-19 a l'Estat des de l'inici de l'epidèmia. Els nous contagis pugen, amb 4.211 casos confirmats en les últimes 24 hores, que eleven el total a 208.389 (el dia anterior se n'havien notificat 3.968). Pel que fa a les altes, hi ha 85.915 persones curades, de les quals 3.401 en les últimes hores (1.928 el dia anterior).

