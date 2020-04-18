Catalunya supera les 8.000 víctimes mortals per coronavirus

El total de defuncions per coronavirus a Catalunya s'eleva a 8.067, segons ha confirmat Salut. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia, han mort a un centre hospitalari un total de 4.336 persones, ja fossin positius de coronavirus o un cas sospitós. A més, 2.189 han mort a una residència, 90 a un centre sociosanitari i 505 al domicili.



Pel que fa als nous contagis, se n'han confirmat 1.004 per prova PCR o test ràpid en les últimes hores. Això eleva el total a 41.992 casos positius. A més, hi ha 67.113 casos diagnosticats com a possibles afectats de Covid-19.



Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.911 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat i actualment són 1.178, 56 menys que aquest dijous. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 6.460 són professionals sanitaris. D'altra banda, hi ha hagut un total de 19.815 altes hospitalàries, 727 en les últimes hores.



Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 6.993 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 10.168 són casos sospitosos.



D'altra banda, l'Estat espanyol ha superat aquest dissabte les 20.000 morts per coronavirus sumant les 565 noves defuncions de les últimes 24 hores, segons dades del Ministeri de Sanitat. Les noves morts estan per sota de l'última dada, que se situava en 585 en un sol dia. Pel que fa als contagis, s'han registrat 4.499 casos nous i s'han curat 3.166 persones en les darreres hores. En nombres absoluts, es calcula que s'han curat 74.662 persones des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El Ministeri de Sanitat registra que s'acumulen 191.726 casos confirmats als què se'ls ha fet la prova PCR o el test anticossos. Les xifres de morts del Govern espanyol no quadren amb les del Govern que ahir a la nit va comptabilitzar 305 noves morts, en canvi, el Ministeri rebaixa aquesta xifra fins als 127.