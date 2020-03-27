Catalunya supera el miler de víctimes mortals pel coronavirus

El Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 1.323 positius nous de coronavirus a Catalunya, 25 casos menys que aquest dijous. En total, ja són 14.263 els contagiats per coronavirus, dels quals 2.485 són sanitaris.



De tots els positius acumulats, fins ara han mort a causa de la covid-19 un total de 1070 persones, de les quals 190 noves defuncions s'han produït aquest dijous. El nombre de contagis, per tant, torna a baixar per tercer dia consecutiu, i les morts baixen lleugerament però superen el miler en nombres absoluts. A més a més, hi ha un total de 1.324 persones en estat greu i s'han donat 3.106 altes.



Pel que fa a la zona de la Conca d'Òdena, Salut confirma 508 positius de coronavirus des que es va declarar el brot, dels quals 140 són professionals sanitaris, els mateixos des de dimecres A més, 57 persones han mort amb la covid-19, set més en 24 hores.