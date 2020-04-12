Estàs llegint: Cau el nombre de morts per coronavirus a Catalunya després de dos dies d'increments

Cau el nombre de morts per coronavirus a Catalunya després de dos dies d'increments

En les darreres 24 hores se'n comptabilitzen 96, de manera que el total de víctimes s'eleva ja a 3.538. A més a més, s'han registrat 699 casos nous, la segona xifra més baixa des del 21 de març

Estructures de l'Hospital de campanya muntat al pavelló esportiu de la Vall d’Hebron per a acollir pacients malalts de Covid-19 no crítics que procedeixen de l'hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron i que són atesos amb el mateix equipament sanitari (oxigen, raigs X o equipament per a realitzar extraccions de sang) i pels mateixos professionals de l'hospital. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

barcelona

públic

Després de dos dies amb la xifra de morts a l'alça, aquest diumenge el Departament de Salut ha informat que en les últimes hores s’han confirmat 96 morts per la Covid-19 a Catalunya, 15 menys que aquest dissabte (111). Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort amb la Covid-19 un total de 3.538 persones. D'altra banda, s'han constatat 699 positius nous de coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 al Principat, mentre que ahir en van detectar 1.043, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 34.726. És la segona xifra més baixa des del 21 de març. 

Des de l'inici de l'epidèmia fins ara, un total de 2.713 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 5.403 són professionals sanitaris. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia de coronavirus a Catalunya, s’han comptabilitzat fins aquest diumenge un total de 15.602 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19.

D'altra banda, 3.659 persones que viuen a residències de gent gran que tenen diagnòstic de coronavirus. Des del 15 de març, han mort per la Covid-19 un total 1.825 persones residents, segons han informat els centres. Fins avui s’han confirmat també que són 343 les residències amb persones diagnosticades de coronavirus i 423 amb persones amb simptomatologia. Pel que fa als professionals, 5.629 estan aïllats o tenen simptomatologia.

Els morts per coronavirus a l'Estat espanyol han repuntat amb 619 noves defuncions en 24 hores per un total de 16.972, segons dades recollides per l'ACN. La xifra d'aquest diumenge trenca una tendència a la baixa dels finats ja que ahir van ser 510 i divendres 605. Segons l'últim balanç de Sanitat, l'Estat espanyol acumula ja 166.019 casos positius per la Covid-19, amb 4.167 nous contagis en un dia, unes xifres lleugerament inferiors a les d'ahir dissabte (4.830) i divendres (4.576). Des que va començar la pandèmia ja s'han donat d'alta 62.391 persones, 3.282 més que fa 24 hores.

