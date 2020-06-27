Centenars de persones marxen en la manifestació LGBTI de Barcelona sota el lema 'Unim els colors de totes les lluites'

Centenars de persones s'han concentrat aquest diumenge a la tarda en la manifestació per l'alliberament LGBTI a Barcelona. Sota el lema 'Tenim història, tenim futur. Unim els colors de totes les lluites', la concentració valora la importància d'unir les reivindicacions LGBTI amb les lluites feministes, de classe, antiracistes o per un habitatge digne, entre d'altres. "Cap col·lectiu es pot quedar enrere", ha assegurat el membre de l'associació Sin Vergüenza, Alfredo Mendoza. La concentració ha sortit de la plaça Universitat i finalitzarà a la plaça de Sant Jaume, on tindrà lloc un acte polític amb parlaments i la lectura d'un manifest.

Mendoza ha explicat que moltes persones LGBTI han viscut el confinament en un "entorn insegur". Davant aquesta situació, el moviment ha demanat polítiques socials "valentes" en l'àmbit d'habitatge, feina, serveis públics, la renda bàsica, l'ecologisme, l'antiracista i l'autodeterminació.

Els organitzadors s'han desvinculat del 'Pride! BCN 2020' perquè consideren que és una festa on organitzacions privades obtenen beneficis arran de la lluita LGBTI però, en canvi, es "desentenen" de les principals reivindicacions del moviment. "No és un orgull, és una vergonya", ha assegurat la membre de la Crida LGBTI, Daniela Lima Guerra.

Campanya de la Generalitat i més de 100 municipis

La Conselleria de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies de la Generalitat i el món local han impulsat la campanya 'Donem un pas cap a la diversitat' amb motiu del Dia de l'Orgull LGBTI. Passos de vianants, bancs i altres elements de mobiliari urbà de tot Catalunya s'han pintat els últims dies amb els colors de l'arc de Sant Martí, a iniciativa de la Xarxa de Serveis d'Atenció Integral LGBTI i el món local, i ha comptat fins ara amb la participació de més de 100 municipis, segons un comunicat de la Generalitat. La campanya també inclou diversos vídeos en què es defensa la diversitat: hi ha sengles vídeos per a Girona, Lleida, Tarragona i Terres de l'Ebre, a més d'un conjunt.

El conseller Chakir el Homrani participarà aquest diumenge a Sitges en l'acte final d'aquesta campanya que vol fer visible el compromís amb la defensa dels drets LGBTI i el treball d'entitats i institucions per al reconeixement i la defensa de la diversitat sexual i d'expressió de gènere. En l'acte de Sitges l'acompanyaran l'alcaldessa de la ciutat, Aurora Carbonell, i la directora general d'Igualtat de la Generalitat, Mireia Mata.