Centenars de sanitaris es manifesten a Barcelona en una vaga que convoca tots els sectors de la salut i assistencials

Professionals sanitaris i de les cures -d'hospitals, atenció primària, atenció domiciliària, residències, 061, entre altres- es manifesten aquest dimecres a Barcelona en el marc d'una jornada de vaga als centres de salut i altres serveis assistencials. L'han convocada la Mesa Sindical de Sanitat de Catalunya, formada pels sindicats USOC, Infermeres de Catalunya, CATAC-CTS-IAC, CGT, COS i PSI Lluitem. Els organitzadors subratllen que és una "vaga històrica" a Catalunya perquè és la "primera inclusiva de tota la sanitat i serveis assistencials". Els sindicats reclamen un model 100% públic davant un sistema sanitari "destrossat" que la Covid-19 ha posat en evidència.

Els manifestants han tallat Via Laietana a partir de les 10:30 h i tenen previst concentrar-se a la plaça de Sant Jaume a les 12. Segons la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona, entre totes les concentracions s'han reunit unes 1.100 persones. Segons el Sindicat d'Infermeres, el Departament de Treball, Afers socials i Famílies ha convocat al comitè de Vaga. "Anem cap allà. Sempre que ens cridin, hi anirem per escoltar i negociar", ha piulat l'organització.

La vaga general afecta a tots els centres i empreses sanitàries i sociosanitàries públiques i privades de les 42 comarques de Catalunya. Tal com indica el sindicat COS, la Mesa Sindical de Sanitat també convoca una vaga indefinida en format d'aturades parcials que començarà el dilluns 15 de març i s'allargarà de forma indefinida cada dilluns. Les aturades estan estipulades de 4 a 6 de la matinada, de 8 a 10 del matí i de 18 a 20.