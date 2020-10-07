El sector privat de les ambulàncies  convoca vaga pel 9 d'octubre a Catalunya

Els sindicats USOC, CCOO, UGT i SINDI.CAT han convocat aquest dimecres una vaga en el sector del transport sanitari privat a Catalunya que tindrà lloc el divendres el 9 d'octubre. Ho han confirmat en un comunicat, on també han afegit que hi haurà una sèrie de mobilitzacions els dies següents.



Un total de 5.000 treballadors del sector de les ambulàncies estan convocats per anar a la vaga i reclamar el mateix sou i les mateixes condicions que els de l'empresa pública del Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM), segons han informat els sindicats.



A més de la vaga indefinida del sector de les ambulàncies, els sindicats han anunciat mobilitzacions davant de la seu del CatSalut a Barcelona els dies 9, 16, 23 i 30 d'octubre de les 10.30 hores a les 15 hores, a més d'una acció al Nus de la Trinitat el dia 9 a les 7 del matí.

El Comitè de Vaga ha informat que està organitzant una roda de reunions amb diferents forces polítiques al Parlament i que ha contactat amb la conselleria de Treball per notificar la vaga, però que, a les 14 hores d'aquest dimecres, encara no havia rebut resposta.



La vaga s'iniciarà a les 00.00 hores i afectarà tant al Transport Sanitari No Urgent (TSNU) -trasllats hospitalaris i desplaçament per a diàlisi o proves-, com al Transport Sanitari Urgent (TSU) que inclou les ambulàncies de Suport Vital Bàsic (SVB) i, en alguns casos, conductors d'unitats medicalitzades del SEM.