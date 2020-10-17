Clam a Barcelona per reclamar "papers per a tothom"

barcelona
Desenes de persones s'han concentrat aquest dissabte a la tarda a plaça Catalunya de Barcelona per reivindicar els drets dels immigrants que estan en situació irregular. La manifestació ha estat convocada per diverses entitats, entre elles, Papers i drets per a tots i totes, SOS Racisme, Dignitat Migrant i Cornellà sense fronteres. Els concentrats han denunciat que la pandèmia ha afectat greument el col·lectiu.
"Si abans de la pandèmia la situació ja era desesperant, ara s'ha tornat insuportable del tot i les perspectives no són gens reconfortants", han denunciat en un manifest conjunt. Entre altres coses, reclamen "papers per a tothom, empadronament sense domicili fix a tots els municipis, nacionalitat sense exàmens i abolició dels CIE".
Els manifestants han lluït pancartes mostrant la pàgina web de l'INEM per denunciar que és gairebé impossible aconseguir una cita en aquest organisme i també han criticat la impossibilitat d'accedir als Serveis Socials. Molts han cridat lemes com "cap persona és il·legal", "papers per a tots", "la llei d'estrangeria mata gent cada dia", "no més cites per diners" o "no a la discriminació racial"
Els concentrats han denunciat que "el nou pacte europeu sobre immigració i asil, lluny d'afavorir l'acollida, se centra en l'expulsió i que a l'Estat espanyol els CIE ja tornen a estar oberts". A parer seu, la crisi "ha obert els ulls de molta gent el paper essencial que fan moltes persones immigrades per sostenir la societat proporcionant cures de tota mena, recollint collites, transportant aliments, netejant cases i edificis, fent funcionar comerços i supermercats" però malgrat això "el Govern espanyol s'ha negat a assegurar que totes aquestes persones tinguin papers i accés als minsos ajuts disponibles per a la resta de la població".
