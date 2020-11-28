Condemnen a tres anys i mig de presó l'activista independentista Adrián Sas pels aldarulls en el primer aniversari de l'1-O

barcelona
L'Audiència de Barcelona ha condemnat Adrián Sas, el jove de Vilafranca del Penedès acusat de colpejar la policia durant les protestes del primer aniversari de l'1-O a Barcelona, a tres anys i mig de presó. La sentència el considera responsable d'un delicte d'atemptat als agents de l'autoritat i lesions durant les protestes que van desembocar en aldarulls i enfrontaments amb la policia davant del Parlament. Per contra, l'absol del delicte de desordres públics. El jove també haurà de pagar una indemnització de pràcticament 2.000 euros i una multa de més de 720.
Diferents grups de suport ja han mostrat el seu rebuig a la decisió i han anunciat que la recorreran. També han programat una manifestació que es farà el pròxim dilluns als jutjats de Vilafranca de Penedès i que finalitzarà a la comissaria dels Mossos d'Esquadra del mateix municipi.
En un comunicat conjunt del grup de suport Sas Absolució, Baula Xarxa Solidària i Alerta Solidària, els col·lectius han denunciat la "traïció" de la Generalitat per haver incomplert "la promesa de retirar la seva acusació" i la "humiliació" practicada pel Govern envers el condemnat per haver-lo "difamat". Els grups afirmen que la sentència és "política" i ja estava escrita abans del judici, i que és responsabilitat de la Generalitat que la condemna a presó hagi augmentat de dos anys fins als tres i mig.
