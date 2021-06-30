El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, vol tancar entre juliol i agost un "gran" Acord Nacional per l'Amnistia i l'Autodeterminació entre partits i entitats. El cap del Govern vol arribar a principis de setembre amb aquest espai "consolidat", per anar "amb tota la força" a la taula de diàleg amb l'Estat, que es reprendrà a Barcelona la setmana del dia 13.

Així ho ha explicat en una entrevista d'aquest dimecres a Catalunya Ràdio des de Madrid, l'endemà de reunir-se amb el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. Aragonès també ha dit que la delegació catalana a la taula de diàleg tindrà representants del Govern i el Parlament. Així, no preveu que hi siguin Oriol Junqueras ni la resta de presos indultats, si bé els ha garantit un "paper rellevant".

El president vol "consolidar" aquest Acord amb una "majoria àmplia" del país, representada pels partits independentistes -que en constituirien el nucli impulsor-, però també per entitats socials, institucions i "personalitats". La primera passa serà constituir el grup impulsor de l'Acord, format per ERC, Junts i CUP, amb la finalitat d'anar-hi sumant forces.

Sánchez reafirma el seu 'no' al referèndum

"No hi haurà un referèndum d'autodeterminació a Catalunya". Mentre Aragonès era entrevistat a Catalunya Ràdio, Sánchez afirmava al ple del Congrés que l'independentisme només té la via de convèncer tres cinquenes parts de les cambres per celebrar una consulta vinculant i que, després, la ciutadania espanyola ho ratifiqui en un referèndum. "Però el PSOE no acceptarà mai aquest tipus de derivada", ha argumentat el president espanyol, que ha comparegut a la cambra baixa per defensar els indults als condemnats per l'1-O.

Preguntat per aquesta qüestió, Aragonès ha defensat que "hi ha camins que no passen per modificar la Constitució" amb l'objectiu d'aconseguir un referèndum sobre la independència. El president de la Generalitat ha recordat que el 2014 ja es va debatre i discutir aquest fet al Congrés, amb Jordi Turull (CiU), Marta Rovira (ERC) i Joan Herrera (ICV). "Camins n'hi ha", ha asseverat Aragonès.