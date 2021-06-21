El president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, ha confirmat aquest dilluns des del Gran Teatre del Liceu de Barcelona que demà dimarts el Consell de Ministres aprovarà els nou indults als presos polítics catalans. Segons informa Manuel Sánchez, només fer l'anunci s'han escoltat crits d'"independència" entre el públic i algun xiulat. "Estem en el teatre de la paraula, totes les opinions són benvingudes. Encara que comprenent els motius del rebuig, el Govern ha optat per obrir pas al retrobament. Aquesta mesura de gràcia obrirà aquest camí. la democràcia donarà un gran pas perquè es produeixi aquest pas. Aquest és el moment. Des d'aquí hem d'arrencar el camí per recuperar la convivència i la normalitat", ha afirmat.



Sánchez ha afegit que el seu objectiu és propiciar el retrobament entre Espanya i Catalunya, "i reprendre el diàleg polític", ha dit, recordant que des que va arribar al Govern estatal ha estat una de les seves prioritats: "I el moment ha arribat", va dir. Però Sánchez ha dit més, i ha assegurat que aquest diàleg amb Catalunya suposa "fer un pas a un nou projecte de país", ha assegurat.



"Demà podem canviar la vida de nou persones, però en sumem milions per a la convivència", ha dit Sánchez, que ha assenyalat que l'esperit d'aquests indults és crear un nou marc de retrobament.

Sánchez ha apel·lat constantment a l'esperit de la Transició i al diàleg com a instrument imprescindible per arribar a acords: "Estic convençut que treure a aquestes nou persones de la presó que representen milers de catalans, és un rotund missatge de la voluntat de concòrdia de la democràcia espanyola", ha afirmat.



El president espanyol ha explicitat les seves intencions: "La meva proposta és que la unió sigui l'instrument del gran canvi social i econòmic que exigeix Catalunya, Espanya i la Unió Europea. No concebo una Espanya sense Catalunya. Ni a Catalunya sense Espanya. Espanya té un gran desafiament davant seu. Restituirem la convivència, des del respecte i l'afecte". I ha conclòs: "No podem començar de zero, però podem començar de nou. Catalunya, us estimem".