barcelona
Catalunya ha entrat a la zona de màxima alerta pels contagis al mapa de la Unió Europea sobre la covid-19, segons les darreres dades del Centre Europeu de Prevenció i Control de Malalties (ECDC, per les seves sigles en anglès) publicades aquest dijous. L'1 de juliol el territori català es va tenyir de vermell després de superar els 150 casos per cada 100.000 habitants en els darrers 14 dies. Dues setmanes després, Catalunya ha passat al vermell fosc en superar els 500 casos per cada 100.000 habitants. Entrar en aquesta àrea de màxim risc implica que la UE recomana no viatjar-hi.
Catalunya és la tercera regió de la UE amb la incidència setmanal més alta de Covid-19: 722 casos per cada 100.000 habitants en els últims 14 dies. Només estan per davant Kypros, a Xipre, amb 1.126 casos, i l'Algarve, a Portugal, amb 795. La situació també ha empitjorat a altres parts de l'estat espanyol, com Castella i Lleó i Navarra, que han entrat a la zona de màxima alerta, mentre que la resta del territori de l'Estat es manté en vermell.
