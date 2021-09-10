Des de mitjans de juny que el risc de rebrot de l'epidèmia de coronavirus no se situava per sota dels 100 punts a Catalunya, és a dir, en un nivell "moderat" i no "alt" o "molt alt". En concret ara mateix està a 96 punts, cinc punts menys que en l'anterior balanç, el que confirma la important millora de la situació epidemiològica de les últimes setmanes, que mostren tots els indicadors. La velocitat de transmissió o taxa Rt puja dues centèsimes, fins al 0,78, però segueix clarament per sota de l'1, el nivell a partir del qual l'epidèmia s'estén.



En les últimes 24 hores el Departament de Salut ha notificat 1.037 nous casos, si bé la mitjana diària de contagis ja baixa dels 600. La incidència acumulada de casos per 100.000 habitants s'apropa als 50 (52,72) a set dies i està als 130 (129,80) a 14, mentre que la positivitat de les proves cau per sota del 3,5%, allunyant-se del topall del 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control.



La pressió hospitalària continua caient i ara hi ha 278 persones a l'UCI amb coronavirus, set menys que dijous, i un total de 812 ingressades als hospitals, 30 menys. Tot i que la vacunació no s'accelera -es posen menys de 30.000 dosis diàries- ja hi ha gairebé el 70% dels catalans amb pauta completa (69,8%), mentre que entre la població major de 12 anys -al cap i a la fi la que pot vacunar-se- el percentatge s'eleva al 78,2%.

