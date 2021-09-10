Estàs llegint: Catalunya surt del risc alt de rebrot per primer cop en gairebé tres mesos

Els contagis continuen a la baixa i ara ja estan per sota dels 600 diaris de mitjana. Gairebé el 70% dels catalans ja tenen la pauta completa de vacunació, volum que s'eleva al 78,2% entre els majors de 12 anys. La pressió hospitalària segueix caient

Pla mitjà d'un infermer administrant la vacuna contra la covid-19 a una jove al pavelló Onze de Setembre de Lleida, l'11 d'agost del 2021.
Pla mitjà d'un infermer administrant la vacuna contra la covid-19 a una jove al pavelló Onze de Setembre de Lleida, l'11 d'agost del 2021. Salvador Miret / ACN

Des de mitjans de juny que el risc de rebrot de l'epidèmia de coronavirus no se situava per sota dels 100 punts a Catalunya, és a dir, en un nivell "moderat" i no "alt" o "molt alt". En concret ara mateix està a 96 punts, cinc punts menys que en l'anterior balanç, el que confirma la important millora de la situació epidemiològica de les últimes setmanes, que mostren tots els indicadors. La velocitat de transmissió o taxa Rt puja dues centèsimes, fins al 0,78, però segueix clarament per sota de l'1, el nivell a partir del qual l'epidèmia s'estén.

En les últimes 24 hores el Departament de Salut ha notificat 1.037 nous casos, si bé la mitjana diària de contagis ja baixa dels 600. La incidència acumulada de casos per 100.000 habitants s'apropa als 50 (52,72) a set dies i està als 130 (129,80) a 14, mentre que la positivitat de les proves cau per sota del 3,5%, allunyant-se del topall del 5% fixat per l'OMS per tenir l'epidèmia sota control.

La pressió hospitalària continua caient i ara hi ha 278 persones a l'UCI amb coronavirus, set menys que dijous, i un total de 812 ingressades als hospitals, 30 menys. Tot i que la vacunació no s'accelera -es posen menys de 30.000 dosis diàries- ja hi ha gairebé el 70% dels catalans amb pauta completa (69,8%), mentre que entre la població major de 12 anys -al cap i a la fi la que pot vacunar-se- el percentatge s'eleva al 78,2%.

