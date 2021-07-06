barcelona
El Govern ha decidit tornar a tancar l'oci nocturn en espais interiors a partir d'aquest cap de setmana. Ho ha confirmat la portaveu del Govern, Patrícia Plaja, durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu: "Cal tornar a tancar l'oci nocturn que no es faci en espais oberts, i també posar restriccions a l'aire lliure en les activitats que apleguen molta gent", ha afirmat. L'Executiu també obligarà a fer test d'antígens o tenir la pauta completa per poder assistir a esdeveniments amb més de 500 persones, o bé aportar una PCR de les últimes 12 hores. A més, les activitats tancaran a les 3.
Segons la portaveu, la resolució, que s'aplicarà aquest cap de setmana, s'està ultimant i es presentarà en una nova convocatòria a les 16.00 h després de reunir-se amb el sector. "Ara toca tirar enrere", ha dit Plaja davant l'augment exponencial de contagis entre els més joves. Els locals d'oci nocturn van poder obrir per primer cop fa només 15 dies.
Plaja també ha aprofitat per defensar que la mascareta hauria de tornar a ser un element obligatori, però ha recordat que és competència del Govern espanyol. La portaveu ha demanat que la ciutadania en faci ús sempre, també pel carrer.
