El Departament de Salut està estudiant amb altres conselleries oferir "algun incentiu" a les persones que es vacunen. La secretaria de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ha explicat a Catalunya Ràdio que podrien ser descomptes en espectacles culturals o en serveis com els albergs juvenils. En tot cas, es busca una fórmula "que sigui justa" i que no suposi l'incentiu només per al que es vacuna ara sinó també per al que ja ho està.

Ha explicat també que el sostre vacunal se situaria entre el 85 i el 90% a Catalunya, tot i que ha reconegut que el 90% d'immunitzats és "molt ambiciós". Segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, el 69,1% de la població ja ha completat la pauta de vacunació, volum que s'eleva al 77,3% entre els majors de 12 anys, l'edat a partir de la qual s'estan posant les dosis. Entre els adolescents de 12 a 15, la xifra és del 39,2%, però creix ràpidament, mentre que dels 16 als 19 anys ja és del 63,2%. Més estancada està en els grups precedents, amb el 55,9% de la població d'entre 20 i 29 anys amb la vacunació completa i amb 57,5% entre els 30 i els 34.



Des de l'agost el ritme de vacunació s'ha alentit, fins al punt que si durant el juliol van posar-se més de 2,3 milions de dosis, durant el mes posterior la xifra va reduir-se a 1,26 milions. En el que portem de setembre la vacunació no s'ha accelerat, ja que cap dia s'ha arribat a les 50.000 dosis, mentre que al juliol sovint se'n posaven 70.000 o 80.000 per jornada.



D'altra banda, Cabezas ha assegurat que el Govern ha demanat al govern espanyol que reguli el passaport covid perquè ara sí tothom s'ha pogut vacunar.

