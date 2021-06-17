La secretària de Salut Pública, Carmen Cabezas, ha anunciat que els nascuts entre el 1982 i 1986, és a dir les persones que tenen entre 35 i 39 anys, ja poden demanar hora per vacunar-se contra la Covid a la web del Departament de Salut. Fa només una setmana que es va obrir la franja d'entre 40 i 44 anys. La Comissió de Salut Pública va aprovar aquesta setmana que es pugui solapar la vacunació contra la Covid-19 dels grups d'edat que queden per vacunar, els de 30-39, 20-29 i 12-19. Argumenta que atesa la major disponibilitat de vacunes en les pròximes setmanes, la situació epidemiològica actual i per una qüestió organitzativa ara que s'entra en el període estival, es podrà anar solapant la vacunació dels diferents grups mantenint l'ordre d'edat descendent.



Ara mateix més del 45% dels catalans ja ha rebut la primera dosi de la vacuna, mentre que el 27,6% ha completat la pauta de vacunació. Entre els que tenen 40 i 44 anys, la primera dosi arriba ja a més del 20%, xifra que s'eleva al 52,6% entre els que en tenen 45 i 49 i al 76,5% al grup de 50 a 59 anys. L'acceleració en l'arribada de dosis -sobretot de Pfizer- està permetent que ja s'inoculin més de mig milió de dosis setmanalment.

