barcelona
El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha autoritzat el toc de queda nocturn demanat per la Generalitat per a 161 municipis per reduir contagis de covid. El tribunal avala la petició per aplicar el confinament nocturn almenys fins el 23 de juliol i d'1 a 6 de la matinada. Es tracta dels municipis de més de 5.000 habitants amb una incidència superior a 400 casos per cada 100.000 habitants en els últims set dies i d'aquelles localitats que es trobin total o parcialment envoltades de municipis amb aquestes característiques. La Fiscalia havia informat favorablement a autoritzar aquesta mesura.
