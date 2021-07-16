Estàs llegint: El TSJC autoritza el toc de queda que demanava el Govern a 161 municipis catalans

Público
Público

CORONAVIRUS El TSJC autoritza el toc de queda que demanava el Govern a 161 municipis catalans

El tribunal avala la petició per aplicar el confinament nocturn almenys fins el 23 de juliol i d'1 a 6 de la matinada

Un control dels Mossos d'Esquadra a la T-11, a Tarragona, minuts després d'entrar en vigor el toc de queda. Foto del 25 d'octubre del 2020.
Un control dels Mossos d'Esquadra a la T-11, a Tarragona, minuts després d'entrar en vigor el toc de queda. Foto del 25 d'octubre del 2020. Eloi Tost / ACN

barcelona

El Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha autoritzat el toc de queda nocturn demanat per la Generalitat per a 161 municipis per reduir contagis de covid. El tribunal avala la petició per aplicar el confinament nocturn almenys fins el 23 de juliol i d'1 a 6 de la matinada. Es tracta dels municipis de més de 5.000 habitants amb una incidència superior a 400 casos per cada 100.000 habitants en els últims set dies i d'aquelles localitats que es trobin total o parcialment envoltades de municipis amb aquestes característiques. La Fiscalia havia informat favorablement a autoritzar aquesta mesura.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 90

selección público