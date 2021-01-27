Crítiques generalitzades dels partits a què es pugui saltar el confinament municipal per anar a un míting

BARCELONA
L'anunci de la consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, que els catalans podran saltar-se el confinament municipal per assistir a un míting de la campanya per a les eleccions al Parlament del 14-F ha generat una allau de crítiques. L'argument és que impedir-ho vulneraria un dret fonamental, el dret a la participació política. Des de diversos sectors socials i econòmics, però si ens cenyim a l'àmbit estrictament polític, tots els partits -també els del Govern- han manifestat que no volen que els ciutadans surtin del seu municipi per anar a un míting. I, de fet, hi ha formacions que directament han anunciat que la seva campanya serà estrictament telemàtica, és a dir, sense actes amb públic.
En la taula de partits d'aquest dijous s'abordarà la qüestió. El vicepresident del Govern i candidat d'ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha anunciat que proposarà a la resta de formacions que els mítings estiguin oberts només a persones del municipi on es facin. El PSC, En Comú Podem o Cs, per exemple, han assegurat que faran actes sense públic, només amb els candidats i els ponents. De fet, En Comú Podem proposarà dijous als altres partits que assumeixin aquest model totalment telemàtic. La candidata del PDeCAT, Àngels Chacón, ha dit que proposarà que només els candidats es puguin moure pel territori, però no els ciutadans per anar a mítings.
El president del PP a Catalunya i cap de llista, Alejandro Fernández, ha reclamat la dimissió "fulminantment" de Meritxell Budó, perquè segons ell "no és veritat" que es pugui saltar el confinament municipal per anar a un míting. Finalment, la CUP ha demanat a les persones que vulguin seguir la seva campanya electoral que no surtin del seu municipi per anar a mítings i ho facin a través d'internet. La formació anticapitalista ha explicat que els actes previstos a nivell nacional es faran en un plató i seran retransmesos per streaming i que els actes amb públic seran "els mínims".
