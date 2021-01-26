El Govern permetrà saltar-se el confinament municipal per assistir a mítings electorals

El Govern permetrà que els ciutadans es desplacin per assistir a mítings electorals encara que fer-ho impliqui saltar-se el confinament municipal decretat per frenar l'expansió del coronavirus. Ho ha recordat aquest dimarts en roda de premsa la consellera de la Presidència en funcions, Meritxell Budó, després de la reunió del Consell Executiu. Segons ha dit, "estarà permesa aquesta mobilitat per poder assistir a un míting" i constarà com a una dels supòsits que recull el certificat d'autoresponsabilitat.

Per a la portaveu del Govern, cal preservar el dret a la participació política malgrat la pandèmia de Covid-19 i això inclou l'assistència a trobades polítiques que ja estaran preparades, ha assenyalat, "per garantir les distàncies, els aforaments i totes les mesures de seguretat". "Aquests actes i mítings ja s'estan dissenyant per part de les formacions perquè siguin reduïts i amb molta presència telemàtica", ha subratllat, alhora que ha considerat "un dret fonamental" l'assistència a aquests esdeveniments.

Amb les eleccions previstes de moment per al 14 de febrer, en "ple pic de la tercera onada", Budó ha admès que "preocupa" al Govern la participació que puguin tenir aquests comicis, però ha garantit que s'està treballant perquè se celebrin "amb total seguretat". "Es faran amb totes les garanties tant per a les persones a qui toca treballar com per als electors", ha insistit. Ara bé, no ha detallat quines mesures concretes s'afegiran a les dels protocols que ja s'han fet públics ni ha especificat si finalment es faran proves tipus PCR o d'antígens als membres de les meses electorals.

Pel que fa a les restriccions, que continuaran almenys part de la campanya, ha recordat que seguiran en vigor "fins al 7 de febrer" i que la setmana vinent es valorarà "si són suficients, es poden flexibilitzar o s'han de reforçar". "Sembla que estan funcionant", ha indicat, però cal "que la corba baixi molt més". "Hem de veure si els propers dies baixa la corba o ens mantenim en un replà, perquè si ens mantenim en un replà voldrà dir que no són suficients aquestes mesures", ha advertit.

Budó també ha aprofitat per demanar al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) "màxima celeritat" a l'hora de resoldre si manté les eleccions el 14-F o permet que se celebrin el 30 de maig, com va aprovar el Govern. "Partim d'un inici de campanya amb aquesta incertesa per saber el que passarà i demanem que es resolgui el més aviat possible", ha reclamat, ja que el TSJC podria fallar un cop ja començada la campanya.