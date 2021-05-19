El Canet Rock manté l'edició d'aquest estiu per al 3 de juliol amb un aforament de 22.000 persones, que s'hauran de fer un test d'antígens el mateix dia. Serà obligatori l'ús de mascareta FFP2 en totes les zones excepte el de restauració i no caldrà mantenir la distància de seguretat. L'organització revertirà "només una part del cost de l'operatiu" sanitari i els assistents hauran d'afegir 7 euros al preu de l'entrada que ja van adquirir. El cartell és el mateix que es preveia per a l'edició de l'any passat, amb Stay Homas, Buhos, Zoo, Suu, Oques Grasses, Doctor Prats, Miki Núñez, Ciudad Jara, Ítaca Band, Roba Estesa, Lildami, JazzWoman, Miquel del Roig i Cesc, a més de tres discjòqueis.

El festival tornarà al Pla d’en Sala amb mesures especials per la Covid-19 sota la supervisió de la Fundació Lluita contra la Sida i les Malalties Infeccioses, i seguint les directrius de la conselleria de Salut i el Procicat. El festival, juntament amb el Cruïlla i el Vida Festival, van impulsar la prova pilot amb control epidemiològic sota el paraigua dels Festivals per la Cultura Segura al Palau Sant Jordi. De fet, el Canet Rock d'aquest any serà una continuació de l’estudi observacional.

Pel que fa al test d'antígens, Recoder ha detallat que s'habilitaran diferents punts arreu de Catalunya. La prova tindrà un cost de 7 euros i caldrà demanar cita prèvia. "Tot aquest operatiu és un esforç econòmic i logístic importantíssim per part del festival i demanem al públic la comprensió i l'ajuda per poder-ho tirar endavant", ha justificat. En aquesta línia, ha concretat que s'habilitarà un punt a Canet de Mar, on se celebra el festival. La resta de punts, encara per determinar, es comunicaran "en breu" al públic.

Els assistents hauran de certificar a l’entrada del recinte que han donat negatiu. A l’accés es repartirà una mascareta FFP2 que, un cop dins, hauran de portar sempre posada tret de la zona de restauració. "Aquest any sí que veurem sortir el sol al Canet Rock", ha celebrat la directora. Recoder ha recalcat que el festival serà "tan normal com la situació ho faci possible". Així mateix, ha assegurat que les entrades estan "pràcticament exhaurides".