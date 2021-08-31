barcelona
Marta Marín-Dómine (Barcelona, 1959) ha estat escollida per dirigir el Born Centre de Cultura i Memòria a partir d’aquest setembre, després que s’hagi culminat el concurs públic per cobrir aquesta plaça, iniciat l’abril de 2021. Doctora en Estudis de la Traducció i Interculturalitat, llicenciada en Filologia Catalana per la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, i especialista en temes de memòria i cultura, Marín-Dómine assumirà el càrrec a mitjans de setembre, assumint l’encàrrec de direcció dissenyat per la Regidoria de Memòria Democràtica i l’ICUB.
El passat març Montserrat Iniesta va ser rellevada del càrrec per "disfuncions en el lideratge tant d’implementació del projecte cultural com de la gestió interna del propi equipament". En el cas de Marín-Dómine s’ha valorat la seva experiència en la reflexió sobre les polítiques públiques de memòria des de la perspectiva que memòria i cultura constitueixen una unitat, i el seu encaix en l’Estratègia el Born CCM 2023. Lloc, ciutat i memòria, que és el marc de referència del concurs públic. En aquest sentit, tal com ha assenyalat Marín-Dominé, en el Born CCM hi "conflueixen diversos objectius: un espai polivalent de conservació i valoració del patrimoni, la transmissió de coneixements a l’entorn de la memòria, l’aproximació de la memòria com a fenomen polític i social, i per tant, cultural".
Marín-Dómine ha estat fins ara directora del Centre d’Estudis sobre Memòria i Testimonis Laurier (CMTS), de Canadà, un espai d’exploració de la memòria creat al 2013 centrat en la investigació interdisciplinària i de confluència per a acadèmics i artistes que treballen en l’àmbit de la representació de la memòria i els estudis testimonials. Marín-Domine exerceix també la docència en Literatura Peninsular a la Wilfrid Laurier University de Waterloo.
