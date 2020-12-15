 La CUP proposa a Carles Riera i Eulàlia Reguant al capdavant de la llista pel 14-F que es preveu encapçali Dolors Sabater

Dolors Sabater, Carles Riera i Eulàlia Reguant són els caps de llista per Barcelona que proposa la CUP per les eleccions del 14 de febrer. Aquesta proposta haurà de ser validada per la militància, que la podrà votar fins aquest dimecres de forma telemàtica. Els caps de llista per la resta de circumscripcions són Laia Estrada, per Tarragona; Pau Juvillà, per Lleida; i Dani Cornellà per Girona. La formació ha destacat en un comunicat el caràcter "transversal" i "municipalista" dels membres de la candidatura, qualificada de "sòlida, plural i un projecte il·lusionant". Han concretat que Sabater seria la presidenciable, tal com van confirmar aquest diumenge, tot i que Guanyem Catalunya i la militància de la CUP encara han de ratificar l'acord.

Si es confirma la proposta de la CUP, la posició 4 i 5 les ocuparan Xavi Pallicer, portaveu d’Alerta Solidària i Basha Changuerra, impulsora d’AfroFem Koop. Seguiran Carles Escolà, Maria Sirvent, Marc Cerdà i Mar Ampurdanès. El número 10 de la llista està reservat a les organitzacions que formen part de la Crida Constituent.



Pel que fa a la llista de Tarragona, Estrada serà acompanyada per Edgar Fernández, a Lleida, Juvillà tindrà de número dos Nogay Ndiaye, mentre que Dani Cornellà liderarà la demarcació electoral de Girona amb Montserrat Vinyets com a número dos.



La votació estarà activa fins aquest dimecres a la nit i posteriorment es faran públics els resultats.