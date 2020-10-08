Demanen quatre anys de presó pel detingut pels talls de la C-25 durant la vaga del 21-F

El detingut pels talls de la C-25 a Gurb (Osona) durant la vaga del 21 de febrer del 2019 s'enfronta a una pena de fins a quatre anys de presó. L'acusació particular que, en aquest cas, no està representada per la Generalitat, sinó per advocats privats contractats per agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra. L'acusen d'un delicte d'atemptat contra l'autoritat, un altre de desordres públics, i dos de lesions lleus. A més, li demanen una multa de 6.060 euros en concepte de responsabilitat civil. La Fiscalia li rebaixa la petició de presó fins als dos anys per un delicte d'atemptat contra l'autoritat i també l'acusa de dos delictes de lesions lleus. La defensa en demana l'absolució. Ara, el jutge haurà de marcar la data pel judici.

La Fiscalia rebaixa la petició de pena fins als dos anys

La carretera C-25 va estar tallada durant més de cinc hores el 21 de febrer del 2019, amb motiu de la vaga convocada per la Intersindical-CSC contra la precarietat laboral i coincidint amb l'inici del judici al procés al Tribunal Suprem. Durant el tall algunes persones van resultar ferides pel desplegament dels Mossos d'Esquadra que els intentava desallotjar sense èxit. Al vespre, un cop detingut Roger Aguayo, centenars de persones es van manifestar davant la comissaria de Vic dels Mossos d'Esquadra per reclamar-ne la llibertat.



Al maig, el jutge va decidir arxivar provisionalment la causa contra tres detinguts més encausats pels talls de la C-25 a Gurb durant la vaga del 21 de febrer del 2019.

