Desarticulen un grup de la Mina que es dedicava a cometre delictes violents per controlar el barri

Els Mossos han desarticulat un clan familiar històric que exercia un gran control sobre els habitants del barri de La Mina, i han detingut 26 persones investigades per participar en robatoris, baralles amb armes de foc, extorsió i tràfic de drogues. L'operatiu ha implicat una trentena d'escorcolls a Sant Adrià, Badalona, Maçanet de la Selva, Tordera, Terrassa i Palau-solità, durant els quals la policia ha localitzat diverses pistoles i un subfusell d'assalt que els detinguts haurien utilitzat en els enfrontaments. En l'operatiu, que ha començat aquest matí a quarts de sis, hi han participat més de 500 agents.



El cap de l'Àrea Central d'Investigació de Patrimoni del cos, Jonathan Herrera, ha explicat que es tracta d'un operatiu contra un clan familiar que fa 34 anys ja va ser protagonista d'un altre dispositiu similar, segons recull l'ACN. Herrera ha afirmat que la policia tenia constància de la seva existència, però indica que fins ara només s'havia pogut actuar "sobre fets concrets". La investigació actual ha permès anar un pas més enllà i desmantellar el cor de l'organització. "Entre els 26 detinguts hi ha els nou responsables de la cúpula del clan, que eren els que el controlaven", ha apuntat Herrera.

Els detinguts haurien participat en baralles amb armes de foc contra d'altres clans a qui extorquien, i Herrera ha informat que la banda estaria presumptament involucrada en alguns dels darrers tirotejos que s'han produït a la zona, com el de l'11 de juny passat de La Mina. La causa es troba sota secret d'actuacions i l'ha assumit el jutjat d'instrucció número 4 de Badalona.

