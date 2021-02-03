La despesa dels turistes estrangers a Catalunya s'enfonsa més d'un 80% el 2020 per la pandèmia

Catalunya va rebre gairebé 3,3 milions de turistes estrangers el 2020, un 80% menys respecte a l'exercici anterior. Per altra banda, les restriccions de mobilitat derivades de la pandèmia van provocar que la despesa turística dels viatgers internacionals al país s'enfonsés un 82,9% en termes interanuals, fins als 3.640 milions d'euros, segons les enquestes de moviments turístics a les fronteres (Frontur) i de despesa turística (Egatur), publicades aquest dimecres per l'Institut Nacional d'Estadística (INE).

Al conjunt de l'Estat, el nombre de turistes internacionals va caure un 77,3%, fins als 83,5 milions de visitants, mentre que les seves despeses van reduir-se un 78,5%, fins als 19.740 milions d'euros. Tot i la forta caiguda pel que fa al nombre de visitants, Catalunya es manté com la comunitat de l'Estat que més turistes estrangers va rebre el 2020. Per darrere es troben les Illes Canàries, amb gairebé 3,8 milions de turistes; Andalusia, amb 2,7 milions, i el País Valencià, amb 2,5 milions. Les Balears, per la seva banda, van patir la caiguda més accentuada de tot l'Estat (-87,4%), comptabilitzant 1,7 milions de turistes estrangers el 2020.

A Catalunya, la despesa mitjana per turista durant l'any 2020 va ser de 939 euros, un 14,6% menys en comparació a l'exercici anterior, mentre que la despesa mitjana diària es va situar en 159 euros, un 19,3% menys en comparació a 2019. . Bona part dels turistes estrangers que van visitar Catalunya van venir de França. En concret, els francesos van representar un 33,8% dels visitants internacionals. Al conjunt de l'Estat, la despesa mitjana per turista va ser de 1.041 euros, un 5,4% menys respecte a 2019, mentre que la despesa mitjana per dia va caure un 13,8%, fins als 133 euros.



Els britànics van ser els turistes que més van gastar a l'Estat l'any 2020, amb un total de 3.141 milions d'euros, un 82,4% menys respecte a l'exercici anterior. En segona posició apareixen els alemanys, amb 2.632 milions d'euros (-77,5%), mentre que els francesos ocupen la tercera, amb 2.413 milions d'euros (-68,2%). Per altra banda, els viatgers procedents dels països nòrdics van ser els que més van gastar per dia (140 euros) i per estada (1.274 euros).