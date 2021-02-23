Detenen el portaveu del Secretariat Nacional de la CUP per les protestes postsentència a Reus

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut aquest dimarts al matí a Reus Edgar Fernández, portaveu del Secretariat Nacional de la CUP. La detenció s'ha produït més de 10 dies després que el Jutjat d'Instrucció número 3 del municipi decretés una ordre de crida i cerca per qui va ser el número 2 de la llista de la CUP per Tarragona a les eleccions del 14-F. El motiu és que no es va presentar davant del jutge, en dues ocasions, per declarar amb relació a diverses mobilitzacions postsentència, la tardor del 2019. És un dels sis independentistes investigats en aquesta causa per desobediència i desordres públics i és l'únic que s'ha negat a declarar.



Fernández ha gravat un vídeo abans de la seva detenció, en què denuncia que fa un any que tant els Mossos com la Policia Nacional "assenyalen militants independentistes concrets per poder amençar, castigar i avisar a la resta que ningú s'ha d'organitzar ni mobilitzar". Segons ha dit, un dels policies va declarar que havien tret informació dels perfils dels activistes en xarxes socials per ser "personatges coneguts", i ha criticat que se'ls jutja per això i no per haver comès desordres públics.

Fernández, portaveu del Secretariat Nacional de la CUP, regidor a Reus i candidat de la formació per Tarragona, va donar per fet que aquesta ordre no és fruit de la casualitat. Va qüestionar que estigui encausat en quatre procediments oberts -i en tots no s'hagi presentat davant del jutge-, però que només aquesta causa en concret hagi derivat en una ordre judicial, emesa tres dies abans de les eleccions. En la protesta, en plena mobilització que va col·lapsar la capital del Baix Camp el 14 d'octubre del 2019, va haver-hi una discussió amb membres de Vox.

