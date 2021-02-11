Emeten una ordre de crida i cerca per a Edgar Fernández, número 2 de la CUP a Tarragona, a tres dies de les eleccions

El Jutjat d'Instrucció número 3 de Reus ha decretat una ordre de crida i cerca per a Edgar Fernández, número 2 de la llista de la CUP per Tarragona a les eleccions del 14-F. Fernández va tornar a plantar el jutge ara fa una setmana, citat per segon cop en relació a una mobilització postsentència del Procés a Reus. És un dels sis independentistes investigats en aquesta causa per desobediència i desordres públics i és l'únic que s'ha negat a declarar, en dues ocasions.



Fernández qüestiona que estigui encausat en quatre procediments oberts -i en tots no s'hagi presentat davant del jutge-, però que només aquesta causa en concret hagi derivat en una ordre judicial a tres dies de les eleccions. En la protesta va haver-hi una discussió amb membres de Vox. "Assumirem totes les responsabilitats i conseqüències perquè el feixisme no passi", ha afirmat Fernández a Twitter.

Edgar Fernández, portaveu del Secretariat Nacional de la CUP, regidor a Reus i candidat de la formació per Tarragona, dona per fet que aquesta ordre no és fruit de la casualitat. És en l'única causa on es recull que va discutir amb agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra i amb membres de Vox, en plena mobilització que va col·lapsar la capital del Baix Camp el 14 d'octubre del 2019.



"Ara la meva detenció depèn dels Mossos d'Esquadra", diu Fernández, el qual assegura no confiar gens en el cos policial que, en la seva opinió, ha construït tot un "relat", a través de denúncies amb "intencionalitat política", sobre les quals se sustenten les causes obertes als jutjats de Reus per les mobilitzacions independentistes de la tardor del 2019.

Ara el regidor anticapitalista s'enfronta a una possible detenció. El pròxim 10 de març torna a estar citat per segon cop com a imputat en una altra protesta a Reus, per les sentències del Judici del Procés, en la qual la Generalitat s'hi va personar com a acusació particular. Ja avisa que tampoc es presentarà a aquesta darrera citació judicial.