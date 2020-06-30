Detingut l'home que va fugir després de ruixar amb sosa càustica una mare i la seva filla de 5 anys a Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut aquest dimecres al matí un home per ruixar la seva exparella i la filla d'aquesta, de cinc anys, amb sosa càustica aquest dilluns a Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Baix Empordà). L'agressor va fugir, el jutjat d'instrucció 3 de la localitat havia ordenat la seva detenció i va acordar una ordre de protecció a les víctimes mentre se segueix el procediment.

Tant la mare com la filla van ser traslladades a l'hospital Vall d'Hebron, la dona amb cremades molt greus. En té al llavi, a la geniva i a la còrnia de l'ull dret, i podria perdre l'ull. La nena té lesions al llavi i a l'ull, però de poca intensitat. Els fets van tenir lloc al carrer de València de la localitat, cap a dos quarts d'una del migdia. L'agressor té 40 anys.

Segons informació facilitada pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC), hi ha un historial de denúncies creuades entre l'agressor, la dona i el marit d'aquesta. Entre elles, una denúncia que el 30 de maig va interposar la dona contra l'atacant per coaccions. El jutjat d'instrucció número 2 va desestimar una ordre de protecció "perquè no es donaven les exigències per adoptar-la". Després de l'atac, el jutjat d'instrucció número 3 - amb competència en matèria de violència masclista- ha acordat una ordre de protecció a les víctimes.

