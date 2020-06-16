Dos detinguts per l'atac racista a un habitatge de joves migrats a Premià

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut dos homes en relació amb l'atac racista a un habitatge ocupat per joves migrats a Premià de Mar (Maresme) el passat diumenge. Els detinguts tenen 32 anys, són de nacionalitat espanyola i veïns de Premià i Mataró i se'ls acusa de delictes d'atemptats, resistència i desobediència a agents de l'autoritat, desordres públics, danys, lesions i un delicte d'odi i discriminació.

Els Mossos van obrir una investigació aquest dilluns que va permetre identificar i detenir dos dels presumptes autors de l'atac. La investigació continua oberta i no es descarten noves detencions. Els fets van succeir la nit del passat diumenge quan un grup de veïns es va concentrar davant un pis a la plaça del Doctor Ferran de Premià amb la intenció de fer fora un grup de joves migrats que hi vivia ocupant. Entitats antiracistes denuncien el tracte racista dels convocats cap als joves, fins al punt que un grup de veïns va accedir a l'interior del pis i va produir danys a l'immoble i lesions lleus a un dels ocupants.

Els incidents van derivar en diversos danys a mobiliari urbà i es van produir diverses càrregues dels agents d'ordre públic per tal de dispersar els veïns concentrats. Cinc agents van resultar ferits lleus durant la intervenció. Està previst que els dos detinguts passin a disposició judicial en les hores vinents. En un comunicat, els Mossos han reiterat el seu "compromís i la seva obligació per garantir la llibertat i deures de tots els ciutadans" i ha afegit que "treballa per defensar una societat lliure de racisme i xenofòbia".