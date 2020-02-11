Dimiteix la presidenta del Consell per la República a la Catalunya Nord

El Consell per la República a la Catalunya Nord s’ha quedat sense presidenta quan falten menys de tres setmanes per a la celebració de l’acte a Perpinyà encapçalat pels eurodiputats Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí. L’esdeveniment del 29 de febrer es preveu massiu -es calcula que reunirà més de 50.000 persones- i tindrà com a escenari l'exterior del recinte firal del Parc de les Exposicions de la ciutat nord-catalana. Aquest dimarts, però, Júlia Taurinyà, fins avui presidenta de la delegació del Consell per la República a la Catalunya Nord, ha anunciat que dimitia.



Taurinyà ho ha comunicat via Twitter, en un text en què explica que ha pres la decisió per "motius diversos: ideològics, relacionals, professional i de salut". A banda d’afegir un "a cuidar-se!", afegeix que la seva incursió "al món de la política haurà durat poc més de quatre mesos". El Consell per la República a la Catalunya Nord es va presentar oficialment el passat 22 de novembre, amb la periodista i promotora cultural Taurinyà com a presidenta des del primer moment.

