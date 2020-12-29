Es disparen els pacients Covid a les UCI a tocar de Cap d'Any

L'endemà que el Govern anunciés que no modificaria les restriccions a Catalunya de cara al Cap d'Any, empitjora la situació als hospitals, on per quart dia consecutiu creix el nombre pacients Covid, alhora que es disparen els ingressos a les unitats de cures intensives, amb 37 nous pacients. Amb tot, el darrer balanç del Departament de Salut indica que altres indicadors epidemiològics es mantenen a la baixa, de manera que la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia o taxa Rt baixa de l'1,16 a l'1,09, mentre que el risc de rebrot se situa en 343 punts, 34 punts menys que en l'anterior balanç, tot i que segueix a nivells molt elevats. La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants baixa de 341 a 330.



Paral·lelament, les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 2.965 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), alhora que s'ha informat de 58 noves morts i el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia és de 16.946 víctimes a Catalunya. On la situació empitjora notablement és als hospitals. En total, ara mateix hi ha 1.776 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb Covid-19, 40 més que en l'anterior balanç. Es tracta de la dada més elevada des del 25 de novembre i de la quarta jornada consecutiva amb increments. La situació es repeteix també a les UCI, on en un sol dia augmenta en 37 el nombre de pacients Covid, que ara mateix és de 374, el volum més elevat des del 7 de desembre.

Crítiques dels experts

Tot apunta, per tant, que Catalunya arribarà al Cap d'Any amb una forta pressió assistencial i amb un volum de casos a l'alça, un fet que es mantindrà mentre la Rt no baixi de l'1. De fet, la decisió de no augmentar les restriccions ha estat criticada les darreres hores per diversos experts, com ara Oriol Mitjà, Àlex Arenas, Salvador Macip o Jaume Padrós, que han demanat reduir la interacció social o, directament, han titllat d'"incompetència" l'actuació del Govern.