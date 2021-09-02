L'atur a Catalunya va tornar a caure durant l'agost i ja se situa en xifres absolutes per sota del nivell que hi havia al febrer de l'any passat, abans de l'inici de la pandèmia del coronavirus. Es tracta del sisè mes consecutiu en què la desocupació baixa. En concret, el país va tancar l'agost amb 391.128 persones desocupades, el que suposa un descens de 17.186 aturats respecte al juliol.

Això es tradueix en una reducció del 4,2% en termes intermensuals, segons les dades publicades aquest dijous pel Ministeri de Treball i Economia Social. Respecte al mateix període de l'any passat, el nombre d'aturats va reduir-se en 89.514, el que representa un descens del 18,6%. Cal destacar, però, que les dades no tenen en compte els treballadors afectats per un ERTO.



El febrer del 2020 el nombre d'aturats era de 395.214. A partir d'aquí la xifra va créixer fins a un màxim de 512.290 registrat just un any després. Des d'aleshores, el volum de desocupats no ha deixat de baixar, amb una caiguda especialment intensa els dos darrers mesos -juliol i agost- com a conseqüència de les contractacions de la temporada estival.



Al conjunt de l'Estat, l'atur va reduir-se en 82.583 persones respecte al juliol (-2,4%) i en 468.899 treballadors en comparació amb l'any passat (-12,3%). En total, l'atur se situa en 3.333.915 persones, encara per sobre del que hi havia a l'inici de la pandèmia. Es tracta, però, de la caiguda més important en un mes d'agost.

