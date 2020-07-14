Educació contractarà 8.258 nous professionals per al curs vinent

Després de setmanes d'especulacions sobre les xifres, el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, ha anunciat que el Departament contractarà 8.258 professionals de cara al curs vinent per fer front a l'emergència educativa als centres públics i concerts. La majoria -5.417- seran personal docent, mentre que 1.265 seran professionals d'atenció educativa. A més a més, s'hi han de sumar 1.239 monitors de menjador i 337 treballadors de personal d'administració i serveis. Del total, 1.276 ja estaven previstos als pressupost abans de la pandèmia, mentre que la resta (6.982) s'han afegit arran de la situació generada per la crisi sanitària.



Bargalló ha posat l'accent en què "mai el departament havia contractat per un curs tant de personal nou" i ha afegit que "per primera vegada, el pressupost en Educació augmentarà en un context de crisi econòmica". En concret, hi haurà una partida addicional de 456 milions, dels quals 86 serviran per afrontar despeses supletòries generades pel confinament i la resta (370) seran per actuacions per al curs de vinent, ja sigui per a les noves contractacions, la digitalització educativa i un pla de xoc per a la millora educativa.

Amb tot, les xifres queden lluny de les demandes del sindicats de docents. Per exemple, CCOO havia reclamat 16.500 contractacions a la xarxa pública i 5.000 a la concertada, mentre que la USTEC-STEs -el principal sindicat del sector- havia elevat la petició a 44.000. Les incorporacions, però, seran a jornada completa excepte en els casos dels professionals d'atenció educatiu i els monitors de menjador. Ara bé, en principi només es consolidaran aquelles places previstes inicialment en el pressupost (1.276), mentre que la resta en principi no continuaran quan s'arribi al curs 2021-2022.

