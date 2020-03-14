Els balcons s’omplen d’aplaudiments per agrair la feina del personal sanitari 

Sota una convoctaòria moguda per xarxes socials amb els hashtags #Aplausosolidario o #GràciesSanitari, desenes de persones han sortit aquest dissabte al vespre als seus balcons, han fet picar les seves cassoles, han aplaudit, han cridat o han fet sonar els clàxons dels seus cotxes com un acte d'agraïment a tots el personal sanitari de l'Estat espanyol que estan ajudant a combatre la pandèmia del coronavirus, on hi ha 6.000 afectats.



Aquest esdeveniment ha coindicit amb l'aplicació de l'Estat d'Alarma a tot el territori estatal, però tot i aquesta mesura severa, la gent ha sortit a fer un homenatge als metges, enfermeres, treballadores socials, secretàries, personal de neteja i altres professionals mèdics que, tot i la falta de recursos, lluiten perquè tots els pacients estiguin ben atesos.

A ciutats catalanes com Rubí o Barcelona, desenes de persones han sortit a cridar i a aplaudir. No és com a Itàlia, on les veïnes i veïnes confinats canten, beuen i ballen a distància per animar-se mentre no poden gairebé sortir de les seves cases, però aquest acció ha arribat a tot el personal mèdic, que s'ha mostrat agrait davant d'aquesta mostra d'afecte per part de la població. Un dels exemples és l'Hospital regional de Málaga, que ha fet un tuit gravant aquesta acció.

Un dels vídeos, gravat al barri de Carrascal, Leganés (Madrid), mostra com la sortida del personal sanitari coincideix amb la convocatòria ciutadana.