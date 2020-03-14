El Govern espanyol centralitza les competències de Salut i pren el control de Mossos i policies locals

El president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, després d'un retard de set hores, ha comparegut aquest dissabte per anunciar les mesures que s'aplicaran durant l'aplicació de l'Estat d'alarma. Les mesures afecten el territori estatal, i el líder de l'Executiu ha assegurat que el Govern espanyol assumeix les competències de Sanitat, Defensa, Interior, Transport de totes les comunitats autònomes.



"Els cossos de seguretat de l'Estat quedaran sota les ordres del Ministeri de l'Interior", ha assegurat el president espanyol, qui ha afegit que aquest departament també tindrà les competències de Protecció Civil. D'altra banda, ha assegurat que el Ministeri de Sanitat podrà utilitzar els hospitals, sigui de titularitat privada o pública, que siguin necessaris per combatre la pandèmia del coronavirus.

Encara que ha assegurat que es limitarà el transport dels ciutadans per casos exepcionals (cuidar de persones grans o dependents, anar a treballar, anar a buscar menjar o anar a centres hospitalaris, tornar a les primeres residències), no ha decretat el tancament dels aeroports, dels ports ni de la xarxa ferroviària, tal com havia demanat el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, i el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch.



També ha assegurat que, per tal de garantir l'aprovisionament d'aliments, es podran ocupar fàbriques i tallers de titularitat privada, així com centres del sector farmacèutic. D'altra banda, han decretat mesures per protegir als treballadors i evitar que els ocupadors els acomiadin a causa de l'impacte econòmic que ha provocat la pandèmia.

