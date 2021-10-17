Estàs llegint: Els castells enfilen el camí cap a la normalitat en una diada de Santa Teresa del Vendrell sense límit de públic

Els castells enfilen el camí cap a la normalitat en una diada de Santa Teresa del Vendrell sense límit de públic

"Ha estat un regal fer-la", asseguren els organitzadors. Els Nens, la Jove de Tarragona i la Joves de Valls fan construccions de 7 i de 8 amb la plaça plena de gom a gom

Els castellers de la colla Jove dels Xiquets de Tarragona carregant el 3 de 7 amb agulla, en la primera ronda de la diada castellera de Santa Teresa del Vendrell.
Els castellers de la colla Jove dels Xiquets de Tarragona carregant el 3 de 7 amb agulla, en la primera ronda de la diada castellera de Santa Teresa del Vendrell. Mar Rovira / ACN

El Vendrell ha celebrat aquest diumenge la diada de Santa Teresa, la primera jornada castellera sense restriccions d'aforament. La plaça Vella s'ha omplert de públic i les colles hi han actuat després de dos anys de parada per la pandèmia. Els Nens del Vendrell han aixecat un 3 de 7, un 4 de 7 amb agulla i un 4 de 7, la colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona ha descarregat un 3 de 7 amb agulla, un 5 de 7 i el 4 de 7 amb agulla i la colla Joves dels Xiquets de Valls ha fet un 3 de 7 amb pilar, un 3 de 8 i el 4 de 7. Els castellers s'han mostrat molt contents de tornar a plaça amb normalitat. "Aquesta última setmana ha estat organitzativament una tortura, però poder fer la diada així ha estat un regal", ha dit Jordi Pellicer, cap de colla dels Nens.

