Els castells enfilen el camí cap a la normalitat en una diada de Santa Teresa del Vendrell sense límit de públic

El Vendrell ha celebrat aquest diumenge la diada de Santa Teresa, la primera jornada castellera sense restriccions d'aforament. La plaça Vella s'ha omplert de públic i les colles hi han actuat després de dos anys de parada per la pandèmia. Els Nens del Vendrell han aixecat un 3 de 7, un 4 de 7 amb agulla i un 4 de 7, la colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona ha descarregat un 3 de 7 amb agulla, un 5 de 7 i el 4 de 7 amb agulla i la colla Joves dels Xiquets de Valls ha fet un 3 de 7 amb pilar, un 3 de 8 i el 4 de 7. Els castellers s'han mostrat molt contents de tornar a plaça amb normalitat. "Aquesta última setmana ha estat organitzativament una tortura, però poder fer la diada així ha estat un regal", ha dit Jordi Pellicer, cap de colla dels Nens.
