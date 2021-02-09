Els contagis setmanals han caigut gairebé a la meitat a Catalunya des del pic de la tercera onada

El pic de contagis de la tercera onada de la pandèmia de coronavirus ha quedat enrere a Catalunya, si bé la pressió assistencial segueix sent molt elevada. El darrer balanç fet públic pel Departament de Salut permet comprovar com el gruix dels indicadors evoluciona favorablement, amb caigudes de la velocitat de propagació o taxa Rt, el risc de rebrot, la incidència acumulada de casos i també els ingressats als hospitals i a l'UCI amb la malaltia. En concret, la taxa Rt se situa en 0,84, tres centèsimes menys que el dia anterior i la dada més baixa en més de dos mesos, mentre que el risc de rebrot cau per sota dels 400 punts (387), un fet que no havia passat durant el 2021.



La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és ara de 466, 17 menys que ahir. Paral·lelament, les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 1.850 nous contagis. Si la mirada es posa en les xifres setmanals, els darrers set dies amb el balanç tancat s'han confirmat 15.086 positius, el 48% menys que els 29.049 registrats entre el 7 i el 13 de gener, el pic de la tercera onada. Des del 14 de gener els casos diaris han anat a la baixa, però la caiguda s'ha intensificat els últims cinc dies, amb baixades d'entre el 4% i el 6% dels contagis cada jornada.



Després del repunt dels darrers dies, tornen a caure els pacients ingressats amb Covid. En concret, als hospitals n'hi ha 2.528, 107 menys que ahir, 688 dels quals a l'UCI, sis menys. En el cas dels ingressats total, n'hi ha 510 menys (16,8%) que el 24 de gener, el màxim de la tercera onada. La caiguda a les UCI és menor, només del 6% des del topall de 731 pacients del 2 de febrer. Finalment, les darreres 24 hores s'ha informat de 89 morts i el total des de l'esclat de la pandèmia a Catalunya és de 19.885.

