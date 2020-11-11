Els ingressos a les UCI freguen ja els 600 pacients

Els indicadors del progrés de la pandèmia segueixen mostrant que la situació epidemiològica millora, tot i que la majoria de valors encara són massa alts per abaixar els braços. Les morts diàries i els ingressos a les UCI segueixen sumant, però amb una crescuda més suau que els darrers dies, sobretot pel que fa a les defuncions, que aquest dimecres pugen en cinc víctimes mortals (lluny de les 109 d'ahir), amb un total de 14.745. Les hospitalitzacions baixen en 62 pacients fins als 2.675 ingressos en les darreres 24 hores, mentre els llits de crítics ocupats pugen amb sis ingressos més fins a arribar als 597 pacients, de manera que més de la meitat dels llits de cures intensives continuen ocupats per persones amb coronavirus.

També baixa el risc de rebrot 22 punts i se situa en 611, tot i que encara se situa molt per sobre del llindar per començar a considerar que el risc de rebrot és baix, als 100 punts. Encara millor és l'evolució de l'Rt, que se situa en 0,88 i marca el valor més baix des del juny. Segons aquesta dada, cada 100 positius contagien 88 persones més, pel que el creixement de la corba ja no és exponencial.

Els positius detectats en les darreres 24 hores per PCR o test d'antígens (TA) són 2.897 segons les darreres dades del Departament de Salut, per sota dels 2.940 casos d'ahir, tot i que encara lluny del miler de casos per dia que Salut aspira a assolir. En total, ja són 276.162 les persones contagiades des de l'inici de la pandèmia. El decreixement de casos es torna a fer palès un dia més a la incidència a 14 dies, que retrocedeix a 727,44, quasi 10 punts en 24 hores, i s'allunya dels 800 superats durant la segona quinzena d'octubre.