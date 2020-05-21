Els morts per coronavirus a Catalunya cauen a 20, la xifra més baixa en més de dos mesos

barcelonaActualizado:
Tot i les lògiques oscil·lacions diàries, s'intensifica la tendència a la baixa de la pandèmia de Covid-19 a Catalunya. Durant el dimecres s'han registrat 20 víctimes mortals, segons el nou comunicat del Departament de Salut. Es tracta de la xifra més baixa des del 18 de març, és a dir, fa més de dos mesos. Amb aquestes, el total de morts al Principat s'eleva a 11.723.
A més a més, s'han confirmat 281 nous casos positius, una desena part dels que es van comunicar el dia anterior, en un registre inusualment alt. En total, el nombre de positius des de l'esclat de la pandèmia s'eleva a 63.259. L'evolució positiva de la situació també es constata amb el fet que a les UCI hi ha ara mateix 245 pacients ingressats amb la malaltia, el nombre més petit en setmanes i anys llum dels més de 1.500 en el moment més greu de l'emergència sanitària.
L'Estat espanyol ha tingut un repunt en la xifra de morts i contagiats, ja que s ha registrat 95 noves morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 12 més que dimarts, i 416 positius confirmats, 121 més. En total, des que va començar la pandèmia per la Covid-19 hi ha hagut 27.888 morts per la malaltia i s’han confirmat 232.555 casos.
