La xifra de víctimes mortals per coronavirus torna a patir una reducció dràstica aquest dimarts

Recau el nombre de morts a Catalunya després del breu repunt d'aquest dilluns, on es va superar el centenar de morts després de cinc dies sense traspassar aquesta xifra. Segons les dades proporcionades per les funeràries, aquest dimarts han mort un total de 37 persones, tres cops menys que aquest dilluns (112), la xifra més baixa des del 19 de març. En total, 11.703 persones han perdut la vida al Principat per la Covid-19. Així mateix, el Departament de Salut ha notificat 62.978 casos positius acumulats, 2.830 més que ahir a conseqüència de l'error sistemàtic en el recompte d'un centre on es fan les proves de detecció.

Dels èxitus totals, 30 han estat a l'Alt Pirineu i Aran, 3.858 a Barcelona, 2.707 a l'àrea metropolitana nord, 2.229 a l'àrea metropolitana sud, 372 al Camp de Tarragona, 1.519 a Catalunya Central, 744 a Girona, 197 a Lleida, 42 a Terres de l'Ebre i cinc a territoris no classificats. Ara bé, el nombre de defuncions per la Covid-19 ha repuntat aquest dimarts a tota la Catalunya Central. Si es compara les dades de dilluns, la demarcació ha sumat 78 morts. Per comarques, la zona on la malaltia ha tingut més incidència és Osona, amb 34 persones, seguida del Bages, amb 17.

D'altra banda, hi ha un total de 206.494 casos possibles casos possibles d'infecció de coronavirus, 1.330 més que ahir a causa de l'error en el recompte. Són persones que presenten símptomes i que tenen una facultat professional classificada com un cas possible. Així mateix, continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI, que actualment està a 265 (9 menys que ahir). Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 13.161 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 36.140 són casos sospitosos.



'Estat espanyol ha registrat en les últimes 24 hores 83 nous morts per coronavirus, 24 més que dilluns, i 295 positius confirmats, 10 més que fa un dia. Segons les últimes dades del Ministeri de Sanitat, hi ha hagut 166 nous ingressos hospitalaris, 6 menys que ahir, i 11 entrades a la UCI, 4 menys que fa un dia. En nombre de morts, la majoria (31) es concentren a la comunitat de Madrid i 25, a Catalunya. Pel que fa als positius testats, dels 295, 92 corresponen a la comunitat de Madrid. En total, des que va començar la pandèmia s’han confirmat 232.037 casos de la Covid-19 i 27.778 persones han mort per la malaltia.