Després de cinc dies amb tendència a la baixa, Catalunya torna a superar el centenar de morts per Covid-19 aquest dilluns. En les darreres 24 hores se n'han sumat 112, els quals eleven el total de persones que han perdut la vida per coronavirus a 11.666, segons ha informat el Departament de Salut. Els darrers quatre dies no s'havia superat la cinquantena de morts. Així mateix, hi ha hagut un total de 60.148 casos positius acumulats de coronavirus al Principat. Aquesta dada és inferior a la reportada des que es va iniciar el seu recompte (63.441) a conseqüència de l'error sistemàtic en el recompte d'un centre on es fan les proves de detecció.

Dels 11.666 èxitus totals, 30 han mort a l'Alt Pirineu - Aran, 3.851 a Barcelona, 2.697 a l'àrea metropolitana nord, 2.221 a l'àrea metropolitana sud, 371 al Camp de Tarragona, 1.514 a Catalunya Central, 730 a Girona, 210 a Lleida i 42 a les Terres de l'Ebre. Així doncs, les zones més afectades fins ara són Barcelona, l'àrea metropolitana i Catalunya Central.

D'altra banda, hi ha un total de 205.164 casos possibles d'infecció de coronavirus, 5.991 més que ahir a causa de l'error en el recompte. Són persones que presenten símptomes i que tenen una facultat professional classificada com un cas possible. Així mateix, continua el descens de persones ingressades a les UCI, que actualment està a 274. Pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total de 13.165 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 35.999 són casos sospitosos.



L'Estat espanyol ha registrat aquest dilluns 59 morts per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, 28 menys que diumenge, amb unes xifres que continuen a la baixa també en nombre de nous positius confirmats. De diumenge a dilluns se n’han notificat 285 de nous, 136 menys que fa un dia (421). També hi ha hagut 172 noves hospitalitzacions, 155 menys que diumenge (327) i 15 ingressos en UCI, 13 menys que ahir i la majoria (10) s’han produït a Madrid. En total, des que va començar la pandèmia hi ha hagut 27.709 defuncions per la covid-19 i 231.606 positius testats a l'Estat.