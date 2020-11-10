Els morts per coronavirus tornen a superar el centenar, però cauen els hospitalitzats

Tot i el balanç tràgic de víctimes mortals -se n'han sumat 109 més, per un total de 14.740-, un dia més la majoria d'indicadors de la segona onada de coronavirus continuen a la baixa. El risc de rebrot, la velocitat de transmissió, la incidència acumulada a 14 dies i, fins i tot, el volum d'hospitalitzats. Segons les darreres dades difoses pel Departament de Salut, ara mateix hi ha els hospitals catalans 2.737 persones amb la malaltia, el que suposa 56 menys que ahir. Sí que creix lleugerament el volum de pacients a l'UCI, que arriba als 591, 13 més que en l'anterior balanç, de manera que més de la meitat dels llits de cures intensives continuen ocupats per persones amb coronavirus.



El risc de rebrot manté la caiguda i ara se situa en 633 punts, 37 punts per sota de l'anterior balanç, mentre que la velocitat de transmissió -o taxa Rt- es consolida per sota de l'1 i marca el 0,9. De fet, ja acumula set dies per sota de l'1, el nivell que marca sí l'epidèmia creix o decreix, ja que indica que cada positiu contagia una altra persona. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants és ara de 736, quan ahir estava en 762. En paral·lel, les darreres 24 hores s'han comunicat 2.940 nous casos, per un total de 273.265 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La xifra és superior a la de dilluns, si bé cal tenir en compte que sempre hi ha un decalatge a l'hora de comunicar les dades del cap de setmana i, a més, està molt per sota dels registres de la setmana prèvia.

