Continua la caiguda de la majoria dels indicadors de la pandèmia, però creix la pressió assistencial

Una jornada més, els principals indicadors de l'evolució de la pandèmia de coronavirus milloren a Catalunya, si bé encara creix la pressió assistencials als hospitals, que ja es troben en una situació preocupant en nombrosos casos. Segons el darrer balanç publicat pel Departament de Salut, el risc de rebrot se situa en 670 punts, 27 menys que en l'anterior balanç i la xifra més baixa des del 18 d'octubre. Amb tot, el nivell continua sent molt elevat. La velocitat de propagació torna a caure i arriba als 0,92, consolidant-se per sota de l'1. Ara mateix, de fet, ja hi ha 29 de les 42 comarques catalanes per sota d'aquest llindar, que indica el retrocés dels contagis, perquè cada cas contagia menys d'una persona.



També baixa la incidència de casos acumulada a 14 dies, que se situa en 762,56 (25 menys) per 100.000 habitants. En paral·lel, s'han declarat 1.882 nous casos confirmats per PCR o test d'antígens (TA), fins als 270.325 des de l'inici de la pandèmia. La xifra és la més baixa en dies, però cal tenir en compte que sempre hi ha un retard en la transmissió de dades en cap de setmana. En qualsevol cas, està molt per sota dels 5.000 que s'havien convertit en habituals els darrers dies. A més, s'han confirmat 35 noves morts i el balanç total s'eleva ja a 14.631. El que no millora encara, però, és la situació als hospitals, que ja tenen 578 pacients ingressats a l'UCI, 16 més que ahir, i un total de 2.793 hospitalitzats amb la malaltia, 106 més que diumenge.

